Shruti Haasan's Top 10 Saree Looks For Indian Wardrobe
Shruti Haasan stole hearts in an emerald green silk saree with a matching blouse.
Shruti Haasan knows how to add grace to a black and golden-coloured Kanjeevram saree. She paired her royal sare with a full-sleeves, off-shoulder blouse.
Shruti Haasan takes away our breath in a chocolate brown saree with signature mirror tassels on the sleeve hem.
Shruti Haasan paired her scintillating sheer black saree with a full-sleeved blouse. She accentuated her desi look with silver jewellery.
Shruti Haasan created a storm with her royal look in a dark blue saree with sleek golden borders. She accentuated her look with a black velvet belt.
Shruti Haasan looked like a vision in a pink-coloured tie-dye saree. She paired it with a plunging neckline tie-dye blouse.
Shruti Haasan's lavender saree with heavy work and that contrasting blouse is all you need to need to alleviate your desi wardrobe.
Shruti Haasan gracefully draped her floral patterned saree with a contrasting turquoise blouse.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Ankita Lokhande Inspired 9 Trendy Blouse Designs - InPics