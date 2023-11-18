Shubman Gill's Net Worth- Get a Glimpse of Cricketer's Assets and Luxurious Lifestyle
Shubman Gill was born on 8 September 1999.
In 2019, the 23-year-old batsman gave himself a super-luxurious Range Rover Velar for around Rs 89 lakh.
Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the company, presented Shubman Gill and five other cricket players with a Mahindra Thar for their outstanding performance on the field during the test series against Australia in 2021.
According to the current annual player contracts provided by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the Indian opener was elevated to the list of Grade B players, who would receive an annual pay of Rs 3 crore.
Shubman Gill, who plays for Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League in 2023, was purchased by the club during the player auction last year (2022) for a record Rs 8 crore.
According to Sportskeeda, Gill has several properties in the country, including a luxurious home in Firozpur District, Punjab.
In addition to his professional contracts with BCCI and IPL franchise (Gujarat Titans), Gill earns a good amount from brand endorsements as well. The 23-year-old cricketer is associated with popular brands like CEAT, Nike, Fiama, Gillette and more.
Despite his rigorous cricket schedule, Shubman Gill finds time to travel to new and exotic sites throughout the world. From Europe's bustling cities to the clean beaches of the Maldives
Shubman Gill's net worth is estimated to be Rs 32 crore.
