Palak Tiwari Embraces Timeless Elegance In Traditional Saree Looks
09 Jan, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
Palak Tiwari makes a statement in a red shimmer saree teamed up with a sleeveless blouse.
The actress leaves everyone spellbound in this gorgeous mustard saree with a wich matching blouse featuring seashell detailing.
Palak Tiwari showcases her classic beauty in a green and pink printed saree paired with a pink blouse.
Palak Tiwari looks ethereal in a copper lehenga set that features mirrorwork a detailing all over it.
The diva sparkles in a classic black shimmer saree featuring an embroidered border on the edges.
The actress looks stunning in an orange and pink shaded lehenga set, styled with a matching pink jhumkas.
The fashion queen makes everyone her fan in this embroidered floral lehenga teamed up with a shimmery crop top and a dupatta.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 9 Easy Tips To Bring Positivity In Your Life