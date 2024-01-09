Palak Tiwari Embraces Timeless Elegance In Traditional Saree Looks

09 Jan, 2024

Lubhanshi Lamba

Palak Tiwari makes a statement in a red shimmer saree teamed up with a sleeveless blouse.

The actress leaves everyone spellbound in this gorgeous mustard saree with a wich matching blouse featuring seashell detailing.

Palak Tiwari showcases her classic beauty in a green and pink printed saree paired with a pink blouse.

Palak Tiwari looks ethereal in a copper lehenga set that features mirrorwork a detailing all over it.

The diva sparkles in a classic black shimmer saree featuring an embroidered border on the edges.

The actress looks stunning in an orange and pink shaded lehenga set, styled with a matching pink jhumkas.

The fashion queen makes everyone her fan in this embroidered floral lehenga teamed up with a shimmery crop top and a dupatta.

