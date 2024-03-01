Shweta Tiwari’s 8 Bodycon Picks for The Ultimate Party Statement

01 Mar, 2024

Simran Keswani

In a teal off-the-shoulder dress with a ruffled hem, Shweta Tiwari exudes casual elegance

Shweta Tiwari strikes a pose in a white floral dress with lace details, radiating a joyful summer vibe.

In a sequin dress with feather accents, Shweta Tiwari presents a glamorous and playful look.

Shweta Tiwari looks playful and summer-ready in a sky blue and yellow print dress paired with white heels

Shweta Tiwari stands confidently in a bold red dress with ruffle accents, complemented by black accessories and an urban backdrop.

Shweta Tiwari looks effortlessly stylish in a rust-colored blazer and skirt set, accessorized with a black top and gold jewellery.

In a sparkling silver dress with fringe details, Shweta Tiwari looks radiant, embodying a chic and festive style.

Posing in a one-shoulder ivory sequined dress with feather trim, Shweta Tiwari brings a touch of glamour and sophistication.

