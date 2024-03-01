Shweta Tiwari’s 8 Bodycon Picks for The Ultimate Party Statement
01 Mar, 2024
Simran Keswani
In a teal off-the-shoulder dress with a ruffled hem, Shweta Tiwari exudes casual elegance
Shweta Tiwari strikes a pose in a white floral dress with lace details, radiating a joyful summer vibe.
In a sequin dress with feather accents, Shweta Tiwari presents a glamorous and playful look.
Shweta Tiwari looks playful and summer-ready in a sky blue and yellow print dress paired with white heels
Shweta Tiwari stands confidently in a bold red dress with ruffle accents, complemented by black accessories and an urban backdrop.
Shweta Tiwari looks effortlessly stylish in a rust-colored blazer and skirt set, accessorized with a black top and gold jewellery.
In a sparkling silver dress with fringe details, Shweta Tiwari looks radiant, embodying a chic and festive style.
Posing in a one-shoulder ivory sequined dress with feather trim, Shweta Tiwari brings a touch of glamour and sophistication.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 8 Shruti Haasan-Inspired Black Dresses For an Edgy Look