Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's 7 Romantic Moments That Makes Our Hearts Full
16 Jan, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra celebrated their first Christmas after marriage and it was too wholesome!
The power couple lit up the festival of Diwali by posting this beautiful photo of them on Instagram.
The power couple share a love pure as white and the internet is all gaga over their story!
Dishing out power goals, this cheek kiss moment between Kartik and Sidharth is truly our favourite capture.
This playful moment from their Haldi ceremony features the fun and love between the beautiful couple.
Captured in a loving embrace, Sidharth and Kiara enjoy their playful moment while Kiara pouting in the picture.
The power couple embraces the regal look on their sangeet.
