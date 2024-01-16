Sidharth Malhotra's 6 Fitness Lessons to Boost Mental and Physical Health
16 Jan, 2024
Jigyasa Sahay
Sidharth Malhotra celebrates his birthday on January 16.
The 'Shershah' actor is big fitness enthusiast and keeps his body in check.
Sidharth Malhotra believes in maintaining a healthy diet and promotes eating on time. Late night meals can take a toll.
Rope Exercise: Sidharth posts about enjoying this workout. It improves cardiovascular strength, bone density, muscles build up.
The SOTY actor also indulges in regular yoga practise too. It helps to improve flexibility and boosts mental health as well.
Strength Training: Using different workout routines, he focuses on building core strength as well.
Mixing workout is important for a full body exercise. Apart from HIIT, he also does cycling, swimming that helps with glutes and overall fitness regime as well.
Pull Up: It helps with posture and lean muscle build up. It is good exercise to get that chiseled body.
