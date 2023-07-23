Here are a few signs to spot if your baby is overtired and how can you take care of it.
Babies yawn when they feel tired or sleepy, like us.
A tired infant may touch his face or eyes if they are feeling sleepy. It can be a signal o you that now they want to sleep.
If your infant loses interest in playing, it will be because they are sleepy.
Babies cry again and again because they feel tired and need rest.
Your baby becomes clingy so that you can take care of them.
Now you find the signs that your baby is overrated, but how will you deal with your overtired baby?
Some babies feel relaxed by soft music or by your singing. Hold your baby close to yourself so they can hear your heartbeat
Try rocking your kid, as it will help the baby to sleep in peace.
Keep the pacifier in your baby's mouth. It will help to stop their crying.
