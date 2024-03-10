Miss India World 2022 Sini Shetty may not have won the Miss World 2024 crown but it was clear that she was winning plenty of hearts with her fashion choice for the beauty pageant.
Sini Shetty captivated audience with her long white gown doused in sequins and crystals
Sini Shetty took the stage by storm in a captivating gown by renowned designer Falguni Shane Peacock.
Sini Shetty exuded high dose of elegance in a sparkling white ensemble
Styled by Raksha Singh, Sini Shetty paired her glamorous gown with a diamond jewellery from the shelves of brand Curio Cottage.
Sini Shetty looked elegant in white and there are no two ways about it
The 71st Miss World pageant took place today in Mumbai, marking its return to India after 28 long years
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Janhvi Kapoor Shines Bright Like a Diamond in Sparkly Powder Blue Saree