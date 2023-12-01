Sobhita Dhulipala Exudes Uber Cool, 'Don't Mess With Me' Energy

01 Dec, 2023

Jigyasa Sahay

Sobhita's fashion game was on point with metallic necklace and leather like jacket.

Sobhita stuns in sling and pantsuit!

Sobhita took to Instagram captioned: 'Mommy got an award from Vogue! Forces of Fashion

Sobhita Dhulipala is a sassy "mommy", as she captioned her post, in her oversize fashion.

Sobhita accentuated her uber look with big black frames.

Sobhita opted for oversize shirt, jacket, pant blingy bag and bog shades making an uber cool ensemble.

Isn't Sobhita the coolest yet hot in her latest photos.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 10 Best Cat Breeds For Lonely People

 Find Out More