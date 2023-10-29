Sobhita Dhulipala Gives 'Rani Sa' Vibes in Handwoven Tissue Saree And Bindi - 10 PICS
Sobhita Dhulipala attended the Jio MaMi opening ceremony in Manish Malhotra's gold saree.
Sobhita Dhulipala embraced her vintage charm in a golden colour Manish Malhotra saree.
Sobhita Dhulipala oozes timeless elegance in a golden-coloured handwoven tissue saree.
Sobhita Dhulipala's saree came with exquisite antique zardozi craftsmanship work.
Sobhita Dhulipala melted our hearts with her black bindi.
Sobhita Dhulipala accentuated her look with green Kundan jewellery from Manish Malhotra's collection.
Sobhita Dhulipala carried her saree like royalty. What do you think?
Sobhita Dhulipala looked regal in her latest photos.
What do you think about Sobhita Dhulipala's mesmerising golden tissue saree?
