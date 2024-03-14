Oh That Look! Sobhita Dhulipala is a Dream in Sculpted Old Rose Gown

14 Mar, 2024

Jigyasa Sahay

Dhulipala wore a beautifully sculpted gown made in 48 hours by Amit Aggarwal.

Sobhita Dhulipala is a timeless diva we love to see!

Sobhita paired her stunning gown with silver studs.

Sobhita donned a gorgeous old rose pink gown at the world premiere of her upcoming film 'Monkey Man'

It is a backless metallic coloured gown with side cuts and pleats.

Sobhita Dhulipala opted for nude chic make up with wet hair look amplifying the whole look.

