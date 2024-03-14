Oh That Look! Sobhita Dhulipala is a Dream in Sculpted Old Rose Gown
14 Mar, 2024
Jigyasa Sahay
Dhulipala wore a beautifully sculpted gown made in 48 hours by Amit Aggarwal.
Sobhita Dhulipala is a timeless diva we love to see!
Sobhita paired her stunning gown with silver studs.
Sobhita donned a gorgeous old rose pink gown at the world premiere of her upcoming film 'Monkey Man'
It is a backless metallic coloured gown with side cuts and pleats.
Sobhita Dhulipala opted for nude chic make up with wet hair look amplifying the whole look.
