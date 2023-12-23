Sobhita Dhulipala in Cotton Saree is a Dream Come True For Desi Fashionistas

23 Dec, 2023

Onam Gupta

Sobhita Dhulipala paired her stunning saree with a deep tie-up backless blouse

For glam picks, Sobhita Dhulipala chose black kohled eyes, perfect brows, sharp contour, blushed cheeks and subtle eyeshadow

Sobhita Dhulipala left fans awestruck with her Desi photoshoot on Instagram

Sobhita Dhulipala and sarees are truly a match made in heaven

Sobhita Dhulipala is a vision to behold in a simple grey and maroon cotton saree.

Sobhita Dhulipala stole hearts with her minimal makeup, bindi and nose pin

Sobhita Dhulipala complemented her saree look with a messy hairdo

