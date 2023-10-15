Sobhita Dhulipala turned heads in exquisite white ensemble at Lakme Fashion Week 2023

15 Oct, 2023

Onam Gupta

Sobhita Dhulipala makes things classy in a spectacular lehenga skirt paired up with strapless blouse

For glam picks, Shobita chose smokey eyeshadow, perfect brow, dazzling highlighter, nude lip shade and blushed cheeks.

Sobhita looked at absolute ease wearing this stunning outfit from the shelves of brand De Belle

Sobhita Dhulipala turned showstopper on the 5th and final day of Lakme Fashion Week 2023

Shobita has undoubtedly left everyone swooning with her latest ramp walk and overall charm

Sobhita Dhulipala is an absolute beauty in all-white at LFW 2023

Thanks For Reading!

