Sobhita Dhulipala Looks Like Apsara Dipped in Gold in Sunheri Tissue Saree - PICS
Sobhita Dhulipala oozes elegance in a sunheri tissue saree from the 'House of Masaba.'
Sobhita Dhulipala looks insanely hot in the latest photos.
Sobhita Dhulipala made heads turn with her sunheri tissue saree for Rs 62,000.
Sobhita Dhulipala's tissue saree came with a zari anar border blouse.
Sobhita Dhulipala's blouse came with a printed yoke and high slits.
Sobhita Dhulipala accentuated her look with a beautiful bun made out of baby's breath.
Sobhita Dhulipala accessorised her look with statement gold pieces, earrings and a ring.
Sobhita Dhulipala looks every bit elegant sunheri tissue saree.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 8 Stunning Pictures Of Ileana D'Cruz