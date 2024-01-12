Sobhita Dhulipala Looks Mashallah in Ivory Chikankari Lace Saree - InPics
12 Jan, 2024
Jigyasa Sahay
Sobhita Dhulipala looks gorgeous in ivory lace saree
Sobhita Dhulipala made jaws drop and carries the saree wit pure elegance.
Sobhita donned Tarun Tahiliani's serene ivory shade chikankari saree.
Sobhita's latest saree is draped over stylish layered lace blouse with semi-puffy sleeves.
Exuding elegance, she paired it with pearl choker set.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: '12th Fail' Actress Medha Shankr's 11 Stylish Jhumkas For Ethnic Wear