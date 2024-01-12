Sobhita Dhulipala Looks Mashallah in Ivory Chikankari Lace Saree - InPics

12 Jan, 2024

Jigyasa Sahay

Sobhita Dhulipala looks gorgeous in ivory lace saree

Sobhita Dhulipala made jaws drop and carries the saree wit pure elegance.

Sobhita donned Tarun Tahiliani's serene ivory shade chikankari saree.

Sobhita's latest saree is draped over stylish layered lace blouse with semi-puffy sleeves.

Exuding elegance, she paired it with pearl choker set.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: '12th Fail' Actress Medha Shankr's 11 Stylish Jhumkas For Ethnic Wear

 Find Out More