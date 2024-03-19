Sonakshi Sinha Bewitches With Her 'Kaala Jadu' in Sequin Black Cape-Plazo Set
19 Mar, 2024
Jigyasa Sahay
Sonakshi definitely exudes a bewitching aura with the spell of he 'Kaala Jadu'.
One just cannot miss her classy nails, oxidised jewellery and hair updo.
Sonakshi's black shimmery cape is the ideal pick for festive season.
Sonakshi ate and left no crumbs in this simple yet rich Indian attire.
Sonakshi spells a bit of sass as she drops hints about her character Fareedan in Heeramandi.
That sleek choker adds the sassy bohemian vibes to the beauty in black.
Sonakshi Sinha stuns in all black co-ord set with a long cape and smokey eye look.
Sonakshi Sinha knows how to keep it chic, gorgeous and beautiful.
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