Sonakshi Sinha is a Royal Vibe in Dramatic Green Satin Skirt and Jacket
17 Mar, 2024
Jigyasa Sahay
Sonakshi Sinha is living in her regal era as she preps for SLB's Heeramandi.
Keeping it simple and graceful, she opted for nude brown lip shade and minimal makeup.
Sonakshi Sinha has donned a royal green satin skirt with a floral embroidered jacket.
Sonakshi paired her elegant attire with golden oxidised bangles and earrings
Dropping hints for Hreramandi, Sonakshi captioned her look as 'If the phrase “Green with Envy” had a face… it would be Fareedan'.
Her dhoti pleated skirt is the latest talks in the fashion town.
Isn't Sonakshi Sinha the green flag exuding royal grace and confidence!
