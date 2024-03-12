Sonakshi Sinha is Royally Glamorous in Black and Gold Anarkali
12 Mar, 2024
Jigyasa Sahay
Sonakshi looks as priceless as blackgold in the regal anarkali suit.
Sonakshi Sinha looks elegant in black anarkali with heavy chunni.
Sonakshi gold ring complements the desi look.
It's the regal charm that melted our hearts away.
Sonakshi Sinha serves royal magic in heavily embroidered anarkali.
Sonakshi Sinha makes us stop and stare in her simple yet graceful anarkali.
The golden gota work makes the piece a work of art.
Sonakshi exudes the vibe of period film heroine with her regal charm.
Sonakshi will be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi.
