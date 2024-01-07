7 Sonakshi Sinha's Stunning Wedding Guest Looks
07 Jan, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
Sonakshi Sinha gives sanskari bahu vibes in an off-white sharara set paired with matching jutis.
Sonakshi steals the limelight in an embroidered suit set that features frills at the edges of the dupatta.
The diva-made heads turn in a contemporary purple three-piece ensemble featuring a halter-neck shimmery top.
Sonakshi Sinha exudes elegance in a floral mustard two-piece set with flowing frills, the perfect outfit for a haldi ceremony.
Sonakshi oozes style in a vibrant red suit that perfectly embodies the traditional Indian style.
Sonakshi stands out in a hot pink two-piece jacket and pant set featuring gold prints.
Sonakshi Sinha dons a pink embroidered drape saree with a matching jacket to finish the look.
