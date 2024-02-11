Sonam Kapoor recently attended the Tommy Hilfiger Fall Winter 2024 show and served another fashionable look
Sonam Kapoor opted for a stylish pantsuit that featured an oversized blazer and baggy pants set
Sonam Kapoor's boss babe energy was on point
Sonam Kapoor styled her blazer with a white pinstriped shirt
Sonam Kapoor accessorised her outfit with white loafers, golden rings, statement earrings and brooches.
Sonam Kapoor's bold red lip shade, dazzling highlighter, subtle eyeshadow, sharp contour, and perfect brows elevated her glam choices.
Sonam Kapoor's chic pantsuit gives weekend the most stylish treatment
For hairdo, Sonam Kapoor opted for straight middle-parted locks
Sonam Kapoor's incredible sartorial choices have truly been the fashion goals for many
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 9 Stunning Indian Jewellery's of Tina Ambani