Sonam Kapoor recently attended the Tommy Hilfiger Fall Winter 2024 show and served another fashionable look

11 Feb, 2024

Onam Gupta

Sonam Kapoor opted for a stylish pantsuit that featured an oversized blazer and baggy pants set

Sonam Kapoor's boss babe energy was on point

Sonam Kapoor styled her blazer with a white pinstriped shirt

Sonam Kapoor accessorised her outfit with white loafers, golden rings, statement earrings and brooches.

Sonam Kapoor's bold red lip shade, dazzling highlighter, subtle eyeshadow, sharp contour, and perfect brows elevated her glam choices.

Sonam Kapoor's chic pantsuit gives weekend the most stylish treatment

For hairdo, Sonam Kapoor opted for straight middle-parted locks

Sonam Kapoor's incredible sartorial choices have truly been the fashion goals for many

