Sonam Kapoor is a true-blue fashionista in a all-golden ensemble
Last night, Sonam Kapoor attended the screening of the film Farrey and once again made fans nuts with her dressing sense.
Sonam Kapoor's gorgeous fit was from the brand Raw Mango
Sonam Kapoor Redefines power dressing with long jacket look
Sonam Kapoor's accessory game was on point
Sonam Kapoor looks ravishing in subtle eyeshadow, dazzling highlighter, perfect brows, nude lip shade, black kohled eyes, sharp contour and blushed cheeks
Sonam Kapoor's half of her hair in a sleek and swept-back ponytail made her look elegant
Sonam Kapoor stuns in golden mini dress with long jacket style
