Sonam Kapoor is a true-blue fashionista in a all-golden ensemble

23 Nov, 2023

Onam Gupta

Last night, Sonam Kapoor attended the screening of the film Farrey and once again made fans nuts with her dressing sense.

Sonam Kapoor's gorgeous fit was from the brand Raw Mango

Sonam Kapoor Redefines power dressing with long jacket look

Sonam Kapoor's accessory game was on point

Sonam Kapoor looks ravishing in subtle eyeshadow, dazzling highlighter, perfect brows, nude lip shade, black kohled eyes, sharp contour and blushed cheeks

Sonam Kapoor's half of her hair in a sleek and swept-back ponytail made her look elegant

Sonam Kapoor stuns in golden mini dress with long jacket style

sonamkapoor9

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 7 Ayurvedic Kadhas to Fight Cold, Cough & Fever

 Find Out More