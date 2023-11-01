Sonam Kapoor Exudes Goddess Energy in Lehenga And Moti Ka Haar
Sonam Kapoor made heads turn with her goddess energy at Jio World Plaza in Mumbai.
Sonam Kapoor oozes elegance in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's regal creation.
Sonam Kapoor's silk lehenga came with intricate embroidery work.
Sonam Kapoor paired her golden lehenga with a multi-coloured blouse.
Sonam Kapoor accentuated her regal appeal with an embroidered jacket and heavy dupatta.
Sonam Kapoor took away our breaths with her statement pearl neckpiece, aka moti ka haar.
Sonam Kapoor looked like a vision to behold with her on-point makeup, including kohl-rimmed eyes, nude pink lips, and contoured cheeks.
