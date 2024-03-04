Fashion maven Sonam Kapoor served another dazzling look at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja turned to Namza Couture for her look, founded by Padma Yangchan and Jigmet Disket in 2016, known for its dedication to Ladakhi textiles.
Sonam Kapoor looked regal in a pista green kurta, paired with a rani pink dupatta that had golden foil work over it.
For the pre-wedding bash, Sonam Kapoor opted for the traditional attire of Ladakh.
Sonam Kapoor struck some amazing poses for the Instagram photoshoot
Sonam Kapoor's jewellery choices paid homage to tradition, she wore a stunning diamond neckpiece featuring an emerald stone in the middle
Sonam Kapoor went for ethnic jewellery and a braided hairdo, finishing off her look with utmost perfection
To round off her ensemble, Sonam opted for metallic juttis and carried a custom bag from re-ceremonial.
