Sonam Kapoor made heads turn in deep-neck black gown as she attended the Milan Fashion Week 2023.
Sonam shared pictures of her glamorous and elegant avatar for the fashion event.
Sonam Kapoor post shows her striking poses while dressed in a silk black gown with a plunging neckline
Sonam Kapoor personified elegance and beauty with her latest set of pics
Sonam styled the ensemble with striking accessories, including high heels, a clutch, dainty earrings, and a statement ring.
Sonam chose smokey yet subtle makeup and centre-parted bun with braids to complete the look.
