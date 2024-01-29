Sonam Kapoor Gives Dark, Gothic Energy in All-Black Dior
Sonam Kapoor sways our hearts away in an all-black attire at Natasha Poonawalla's house party.
Sonam Kapoor looked regal in the latest photos in a black Dior outfit.
Sonam Kapoor wore a black coloured bodycon dress that came with a matching black blazer.
Sonam Kapoor's black blazer features feather details on the hem.
Sonam Kapoor finished off her look with stockings and black boots.
Sonam Kapoor's dress came with feather detailing on the neckline.
Sonam Kapoor chose smokey eyes and nude pink lips to accentuate her dark look.
Sonam Kapoor picked a neat, rounded bun for her all-black look.
