Sonam Kapoor graced the runway as the showstopper for designer Rimzim Dadu in a stylishly draped black saree
Sonam Kapoor never fails to impress fans with her impeccable sense of fashion
Sonam Kapoor's ensemble comprised a black cord work saree with a matching strapless blouse, showcasing metallic cord work throughout
Sonam Kapoor's elegantly draped saree showcased her curvaceous body perfectly
Sonam Kapoor struck some amazing poses for the photoshoot
Sonam Kapoor left fashion enthusiasts in an awe with her classy appearance
Sonam Kapoor is our favourite fashion girl and there is no two ways about it
For glam picks, Sonam chose smokey eyeshadow, dazzling highlighter, perfect brows, sharp contour, nude lip shade and bronzed cheeks
Sonam Kapoor paired the black saree with matching pumps and statement earrings adorned with ear cuffs and hoop ear studs.
For hairdo, Sonam Kapoor opted for a pulled-back, sleek ponytail that complemented her flawless appearance
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 7 Hollywood Celebs Who Embraced Indian Looks