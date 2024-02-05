Sonam Kapoor graced the runway as the showstopper for designer Rimzim Dadu in a stylishly draped black saree

05 Feb, 2024

Onam Gupta

Sonam Kapoor never fails to impress fans with her impeccable sense of fashion

Sonam Kapoor's ensemble comprised a black cord work saree with a matching strapless blouse, showcasing metallic cord work throughout

Sonam Kapoor's elegantly draped saree showcased her curvaceous body perfectly

Sonam Kapoor struck some amazing poses for the photoshoot

Sonam Kapoor left fashion enthusiasts in an awe with her classy appearance

Sonam Kapoor is our favourite fashion girl and there is no two ways about it

For glam picks, Sonam chose smokey eyeshadow, dazzling highlighter, perfect brows, sharp contour, nude lip shade and bronzed cheeks

Sonam Kapoor paired the black saree with matching pumps and statement earrings adorned with ear cuffs and hoop ear studs.

For hairdo, Sonam Kapoor opted for a pulled-back, sleek ponytail that complemented her flawless appearance

