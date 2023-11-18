Last night for an event, Sonam Kapoor was all decked up in a saree-inspired black gown.
For makeup, she took the bold route with dramatic winged eyeliner, long lashes and nude base.
Sonam's sleek braided hairdo offered her OOTD the finishing touches.
Sonam Kapoor complemented her look with stone-encrusted earrings
She embraced the winter season and layered the ensemble with a black puffer jacket and latex gloves.
Sonam Kapoor made things class in Rick Owens saree-inspired black gown
What are your thoughts on Sonam Kapoor's latest look?
