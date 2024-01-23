Sonam Kapoor jetted off to Paris two days back to attend the Paris Haute Couture Week 2024
Sonam Kapoor turned the streets of Paris into a runaway as she dazzled in all-black ensemble
Sonam Kapoor was a complete Dior girl for the Paris Fashion week 2023
Sonam Kapoor was seen wearing a black shirt with a pleated skirt and corseted belt on the upper bodice
Sonam's tightly knit ponytail complemented her classy black ensemble
Sonam Kapoor carried a black Dior black that complemented her outfit well.
Sonam Kapoor struck some amazing poses for the photoshoot
Sonam Kapoor statement earrings and minimal glam added extra oomph to her overall look
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 7 Romantic Novels Collection by Ajay K Pandey