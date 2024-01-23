Sonam Kapoor jetted off to Paris two days back to attend the Paris Haute Couture Week 2024

23 Jan, 2024

Onam Gupta

Sonam Kapoor turned the streets of Paris into a runaway as she dazzled in all-black ensemble

Sonam Kapoor was a complete Dior girl for the Paris Fashion week 2023

Sonam Kapoor was seen wearing a black shirt with a pleated skirt and corseted belt on the upper bodice

Sonam's tightly knit ponytail complemented her classy black ensemble

Sonam Kapoor carried a black Dior black that complemented her outfit well.

Sonam Kapoor struck some amazing poses for the photoshoot

Sonam Kapoor statement earrings and minimal glam added extra oomph to her overall look

