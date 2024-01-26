Sonam Kapoor is the coolest boss lady in latest set of pics

26 Jan, 2024

Onam Gupta

Sonam Kapoor oozed elegance from head to toe in a classy formal look

The Aisha actress was seen adorning a stylish round-neck top featuring wide sleeves, paired with straight-fit jeans

Sonam Kapoor's latest look showcased a combination of style and comfort

For accessories, Sonam Kapoor upped her fashion game with a gorgeous gold-toned ear cuff with silver-toned finger rings.

Sonam Kapoor struck some amazing poses with her husband Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor is an absolute fashionista and there are no two ways about it

Sonam Kapoor carried subtle makeup with a black bucket bag, which added an element of sophistication and opulence.

