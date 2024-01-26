Sonam Kapoor is the coolest boss lady in latest set of pics
Sonam Kapoor oozed elegance from head to toe in a classy formal look
The Aisha actress was seen adorning a stylish round-neck top featuring wide sleeves, paired with straight-fit jeans
Sonam Kapoor's latest look showcased a combination of style and comfort
For accessories, Sonam Kapoor upped her fashion game with a gorgeous gold-toned ear cuff with silver-toned finger rings.
Sonam Kapoor struck some amazing poses with her husband Anand Ahuja
Sonam Kapoor is an absolute fashionista and there are no two ways about it
Sonam Kapoor carried subtle makeup with a black bucket bag, which added an element of sophistication and opulence.
