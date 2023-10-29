Sonam Kapoor Looks Like Dreamy in Organza White Anarkali Under The Stars - PICS
Sonam Kapoor exuded glamour as she walked the ramp for designer Abhinav Mishra.
Sonam Kapoor looks ridiculously gorgeous in an organza white Anarkali suit.
Sonam Kapoor completed her ethnic look with a matching dupatta.
Sonam Kapoor paired her white lehenga with a deep neckline blouse.
Sonam Kapoor looked like a goddess in an Anarkali suit that came with mirror work.
Sonam Kapoor took away our breath in a statement neckpiece and matching earrings.
Sonam Kapoor set the stage on fire with her elegant and confident walk.
