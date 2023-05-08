Sonam Kapoor wore a collaborative, custom-made floral gown at King Charles III’s coronation concert.

08 May, 2023

Tanya Garg

Sonam Kapoor wore a bespoke floor-length gown co-designed by Anamika Khanna and New Zealand-born UK-based designer.

Sonam Kapoor's floor-length gown was designed by Emilia Wickstead.

Sonam Kapoor's floral gown came with Khanna's captivating calico-inspired print from the 17th and 18th-century.

Sonam Kapoor's gown was a true reflection of the rich tapestry of fashion and heritage.

Sonam Kapoor made an elegant statement in an off-shoulder, floor-length gown at the coronation concert.

Sonam Kapoor accessorised her look with dainty diamond earrings and a neckpiece.

