Sonam Kapoor wore a collaborative, custom-made floral gown at King Charles III’s coronation concert.
Sonam Kapoor wore a bespoke floor-length gown co-designed by Anamika Khanna and New Zealand-born UK-based designer.
Sonam Kapoor's floor-length gown was designed by Emilia Wickstead.
Sonam Kapoor's floral gown came with Khanna's captivating calico-inspired print from the 17th and 18th-century.
Sonam Kapoor's gown was a true reflection of the rich tapestry of fashion and heritage.
Sonam Kapoor made an elegant statement in an off-shoulder, floor-length gown at the coronation concert.
Sonam Kapoor accessorised her look with dainty diamond earrings and a neckpiece.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Kriti Sanon is The Sexiest Black Lady in B'town