Sonam Kapoor Makes London Streets Her Runway & Her Necklace is Everything!

10 Jun, 2023

Jigyasa Sahay

Rhea Kapoor shared Sonam's pics on her birthday walking on the streets of London

She donned a grey ensemble with over sized top with a plunging neckline, white boots and cardigan

The fashionista was styled in a grey couture dress exuding perfect summer vibes from London

Sonam's necklace is what caught our eye

Sonam was styled in Monies' iconic Xena neckpiece that just sparkled is way through

Sonam walked like a queen with urban chic sunglasses and brow handbag

Sonam Kapoor aced in Edward Crutchley's collection

Sonam is often looked upto for her fashion sense

Recently, she also was present at King Charles III coronation

Sonam Kapoor makes jaws drop when ever she comes out with her latest vogue

