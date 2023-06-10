Sonam Kapoor Makes London Streets Her Runway & Her Necklace is Everything!
10 Jun, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
Rhea Kapoor shared Sonam's pics on her birthday walking on the streets of London
She donned a grey ensemble with over sized top with a plunging neckline, white boots and cardigan
The fashionista was styled in a grey couture dress exuding perfect summer vibes from London
Sonam's necklace is what caught our eye
Sonam was styled in Monies' iconic Xena neckpiece that just sparkled is way through
Sonam walked like a queen with urban chic sunglasses and brow handbag
Sonam Kapoor aced in Edward Crutchley's collection
Sonam is often looked upto for her fashion sense
Recently, she also was present at King Charles III coronation
Sonam Kapoor makes jaws drop when ever she comes out with her latest vogue
