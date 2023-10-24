Sonam Kapoor uploaded new pictures in a beauteous cotton silk suit set on Instagram
Sonam Kapoor has recently shifted to a new house in Mumbai. The actor announced the news by sharing a mesmerising photoshoot of herself dressed in a simple traditional outfit.
Sonam Kapoor looked every bit gorgeous in an embroidered kurta and palazzo set styled with a blush pink dupatta.
Sonam Kapoor's breathtaking ethnic ensemble is from the shelves of designer Anita Dongre.
According to the website, the whole outfit costs approx. 19k.
Sonam Kapoor adorned the elegant kurta with minimal statement jewels, including stunning jhumkis, bracelet, pearl hair chain and statement rings.
To complement the look, she chose half-tied messy hairdo, winged eyeliner, subtle eyeshadow, perfect brows and ample mascara.
While sharing her pics on gram, Sonam captioned it, "We moved into our new house this week...our hearts are filled with joy and hope and we can't wait to make new memories here"
