Sonam Kapoor turned perfect dinner host in a stylish navy-blue jacket, paired with a matching skirt
Sonam Kapoor struck elegant poses against the backdrop of a grand entryway table
Sonam Kapoor kept it minimal in makeup and hairdo department
For accessories, Sonam Kapoor chose elegant earrings and statement rings
Sonam Kapoor knows how to entertain and often shares pictures of the parties at her home
On Sunday, Sonam Kapoor treated her Instagram followers to beautiful photos of a specially-curated lunch at the Delhi home
Sonam Kapoor gave a glimpse of the dining table covered in white and red florals, candles, and silverware.
A massive crystal chandelier was one of the highlights of the spacious dining room in Sonam's family home.
Sonam Kapoor's latest party at her Delhi home featured stunning decor.
