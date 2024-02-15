The OG fashionista of Bollywood Sonam Kapoor looked effortless in classy chic ensemble

15 Feb, 2024

Onam Gupta

Sonam Kapoor kept it stylish in a grey blazer, deep-neck bralette and long black skirt

Sonam Kapoor struck some stylish poses for the photoshoot

For glam picks, Sonam Kapoor opted for winged eyeliner, dazzling highlighter, perfect brows, sharp contour, blushed cheeks and glowing skin

Sonam Kapoor accessorised her professional ensemble with sparkling emerald earrings with a choker-style necklace and pointed-toe boots

Sonam Kapoor kept her hairstyle, accessories and makeup flawless

Sonam Kapoor recently attended an event in Mumbai, wearing a classy look that caught attention

To round off, Sonam Kapoor opted for a sleek high ponytail that complemented her on-so-hot look perfectly.

