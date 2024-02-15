The OG fashionista of Bollywood Sonam Kapoor looked effortless in classy chic ensemble
Sonam Kapoor kept it stylish in a grey blazer, deep-neck bralette and long black skirt
Sonam Kapoor struck some stylish poses for the photoshoot
For glam picks, Sonam Kapoor opted for winged eyeliner, dazzling highlighter, perfect brows, sharp contour, blushed cheeks and glowing skin
Sonam Kapoor accessorised her professional ensemble with sparkling emerald earrings with a choker-style necklace and pointed-toe boots
Sonam Kapoor kept her hairstyle, accessories and makeup flawless
Sonam Kapoor recently attended an event in Mumbai, wearing a classy look that caught attention
To round off, Sonam Kapoor opted for a sleek high ponytail that complemented her on-so-hot look perfectly.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Mirza Ghalib: 7 Evergreen Shayaris That Will Melt Your Heart