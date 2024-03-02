Sonam Kapoor shared a sneak peek of her latest look from Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash.
Sonam Kapoor adorned a glamorous black gown with a cloak tied to her choker to the event
Sonam Kapoor struck some amazing poses for the Instagram photoshoot
Sonam Kapoor shared close up snaps of her sizzling attire, earrings and ring
Sonam Kapoor is indeed a beauty to behold in black
Sonam Kapoor complemented her look with smokey makeup and elegant jewels
Sonam Kapoor struck plenty of poses before getting ready for the main event
For hairdo, Sonam opted for sleek bun that complemented her attire
