Sonam Kapoor Looks Chic And Classic in Beige Dress & Trench Coat
Sonam Kapoor's statement choices are proof that she is a true fashionista
Sonam Kapoor sets internet on fire with her latest look for the ongoing Paris Fashion Week
Sonam Kapoor strutted in style as she looked classic in beige Dior trench coat with matching A-line dress
Sonam Kapoor impresses fashion police with her latest set of pictures
Sonam Kapoor becomes the only Indian celebrity to attend Dior's Autumn-Winter show at the Paris Fashion week.
For glam picks, Sonam went with subtle eyeshadow, dazzling highlighter, sharp contour, blushed cheeks and glossy lips
Sonam Kapoor dresses like a French woman in black brogue shoes with tassels, and a black pageboy hat.
