Last night, Sonam Kapoor attended the MAMI Film Festival in Mumbai in a Tamara Ralph couture black dress.
Sonam took over the limelight with her pearl-embellished ensemble and bold red lip shade.
Sonam Kapoor's latest photoshoot featuring her sexy red carpet look had the internet swooning
Sonam Kapoor's black velvet outfit had a pearl and crystal embroidered cage skirt on the hem, which elevated the look.
Sonam Kapoor struck some amazing poses for the photoshoot
Sonam Kapoor accessorised the ensemble with a statement cage hat.
Sonam Kapoor and her fashion choices are indeed statement-worthy.
For jewels, Sonam chose pearl necklace, statement rings, pearl earrings and killer black high heels.
For glam picks, Sonam chose bold red lipshade, dazzling highlighter, perfect brows, sharp contour, blushed cheekbones and a sleek centre-parted bun.
