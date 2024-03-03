Sonam Kapoor is currently busy serving some of her best looks at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations.
For Day 2, Sonam Kapoor looked breathtaking in a custom-made Anamika Khanna lehenga
Sonam Kapoor struck some amazing poses for the Instagram photoshoot
For glam picks, Sonam Kapoor opted for subtle eyeshadow, dazzling highlighter, glossy lips, sharp contour and blushed cheeks
Sonam Kapoor wore a matching sleeveless blouse to complete the look
For accessories, Sonam Kapoor opted for a stunning choker piece, long danglers, a statement ring and a classy diamond necklace.
For hairdo, Sonam opted for open wavy natural tresses that matched her look perfectly
Whether it's casual dinner dates, festive occasions with family or even a red-carpet event, Sonam Kapoor's outfits are a visual treat for fashion enthusiasts.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Alia Bhatt's AJSK Lehenga Sets The Tone For Every Season