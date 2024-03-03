Sonam Kapoor is currently busy serving some of her best looks at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations.

03 Mar, 2024

Onam Gupta

For Day 2, Sonam Kapoor looked breathtaking in a custom-made Anamika Khanna lehenga

Sonam Kapoor struck some amazing poses for the Instagram photoshoot

For glam picks, Sonam Kapoor opted for subtle eyeshadow, dazzling highlighter, glossy lips, sharp contour and blushed cheeks

Sonam Kapoor wore a matching sleeveless blouse to complete the look

For accessories, Sonam Kapoor opted for a stunning choker piece, long danglers, a statement ring and a classy diamond necklace.

For hairdo, Sonam opted for open wavy natural tresses that matched her look perfectly

Whether it's casual dinner dates, festive occasions with family or even a red-carpet event, Sonam Kapoor's outfits are a visual treat for fashion enthusiasts.

