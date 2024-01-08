Sonam Kapoor looked mesmerising in a stunning ivory lehenga

08 Jan, 2024

Onam Gupta

Sonam Kapoor styled her outfit with a long braid with green parandi matched to her green necklace

Sonam Kapoor complemented her look with bejeweled kundan choker, long earrings, and maang tika along with her matching bangles

Sonam Kapoor struck some amazing poses for the Instagram photoshoot

Sonam Kapoor carried a potli bag that matched her outfit

Sonam Kapoor was see happily posing with her sister Rhea Kapoor

The Kapoor sisters wore traditional attires looking like desi divas

