Step Inside Janhvi Kapoor's New Home In Mumbai- InPics
07 Dec, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Actress Janhvi Kapoor gave a lavish tour of her new home in Mumbai
Janhvi Kapoor gave a peek to her fans on her spacious balcony and muted grey sofas that looked very classy
A specific corner of her house is dedicated to the old family photos that showcase their history
The dining table has a beautiful chandelier on top of it that looks very royal
The diva’s home features spiral white stairs that give total ‘haveli vibes’
The house features a massive outdoor space for parties and quality family time
Her Home has an all-white aesthetic with vibrant paintings covering the walls
