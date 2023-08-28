Shweta Sharda was crowned the Miss Diva Universe 2023 title last night. The 22-year-old belongs to Chandigarh and shifted to Mumbai when at 16 to pursue her dreams
Shweta has appeared in shows like DID, Dance Deewane and Dance +. She was also one of the choreographers on the show Jhalak Dikhlaja.
For her crowning moment, the diva stunned in gold embellished thigh-slit gown with deep-V neckline.
The gown was beautifully designed by Nikita Mhaisalka
The grand finale of Miss Diva 2023 was attended by Femina Miss India 1980 Sangeeta Bijlani, Femina Miss India World 2023 Nandini Gupta, Mr World 2016 Rohit Khandelwal, Mister Supranational Asia and Oceania 2017 Altamash Faraz, among several others.
Miss Diva Universe 2022 Divita Rai crowned Shweta at the event.
Sonal Kukreja from Delhi won the Miss Diva Supranational 2023 title and Trisha Shetty secured the Miss Diva 2023 Runner-up crown.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Vastu Tips: 10 Ways to Attract More Money With Tulsi Plant