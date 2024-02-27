Suhana Khan: 7 Interesting Facts About The Star Kid
27 Feb, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
Suhana Khan did her schooling at Dhirubhai Ambani International School.
Recently, Suhana spent more than Rs 10 crore, including stamp duty fees, to purchase the opulent beachfront property in Alibaug.
For Rs 12.91 crore, Suhana Khan acquired a sumptuous 1.5-acre estate featuring three houses in Thal Village, Alibaug in June 2023.
Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor were Suhana Khan's closest childhood friends. The trio frequently share their old pictures on Instagram.
The actress considers her parents, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan as her biggest source of guidance.
The Archies actor studied filmmaking at NYU's Tisch School of the Arts.
Suhana Khan is all set to begin filming her upcoming movie with Shah Rukh Khan titled “King.”
