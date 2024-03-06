Suhana Khan dropped her Jamnagar photo dump from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash and we cannot take our eyes off her.
Suhana Khan looked ethereal in a stunning golden embroidered saree from the shelves of ace designer Tarun Tahiliani.
At the sangeet night, Suhana adorned a powder blue saree with a matching blouse
Suhana Khan exuded ethereal elegance in elegant accessories and glossy makeup
Suhana Khan opted for a red strapless mermaid-style bodycon dress for one of the events at the Ambani gala
Suhana Khan complemented her look with subtle makeup and statement earrings
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Janhvi Kapoor's 12 Trendy Sarees That Deserve a Spot in Your Ethnic Wardrobe