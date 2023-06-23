Fruits like mango, watermelon, pineapple and others offer essential nutrients to keep your body hydrated in this scorching summer that boosts your energy and immunity
Here is a list of seven fruits to eat during the hot and humid weather to keep your body hydrated.
Blackberries are the perfect fruit for hot summer days that are rich in vitamin C and fibre.
Mangoes are everyone's favourite, and it contains 83% of water.
Oranges keep you hydrated as they retain high water content. The citrus summer fruit has potassium, vitamin C, and fibre.
Peaches are great for the skin due to their rich Vitamin-C content.
The mouthwatering pineapples are a great source of vitamin C and fibre.
Strawberries are not just delicious but nutritious too. They are loaded with potassium, vitamin B, and vitamin C.
Watermelon contains 92% water and also boosts the immune system.
