Sunny Leone made a dazzling debut at Cannes Film Festival this week.
Sunny Leone graced the red carpet with elegance and poise at the screening of "Kidnapped."
Sunny Leone looks breathtaking in recent set of pictures
Sunny Leone struck some amazing poses for the photoshoot
Sunny Leone opted for dramatic makeup with strapless velvet gown
Sunny Leone attended the red carpet for the screening of her film, wearing a velvet Boudreaux one-shoulder cape dress.
The strapless dress features a draped velvet front, an asymmetrical cape-like sleeve, and a fully sequined back.
Sunny Leone's strapless velvet and sequined dress is worth Rs 2,44,130
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Dhoni-Jadeja Bromance Steals Show At Ahmedabad