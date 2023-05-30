Sunny Leone made a dazzling debut at Cannes Film Festival this week.

Sunny Leone graced the red carpet with elegance and poise at the screening of "Kidnapped."

Sunny Leone attended the red carpet for the screening of her film, wearing a velvet Boudreaux one-shoulder cape dress.

The strapless dress features a draped velvet front, an asymmetrical cape-like sleeve, and a fully sequined back.

Sunny Leone's strapless velvet and sequined dress is worth Rs 2,44,130

