Sunny Leone in stunning purple lehenga served us a winning ethnic style for the festive season.
Sunny Leone was all decked up in a purple lehenga featuring golden detailing at the hem
Sunny Leone teamed her long flared skirt with golden embellished choli
Sunny Leone looked every bit gorgeous in bright-hued number
Sunny Leone leaves fashion enthusiasts scurry to take notes of her ethnic attire
Sunny Leone paired her ethnic look with diamond polki neckpiece, statement earrings and bracelet.
For glam picks, Sunny leone chose smokey eyeshadow, dazzling highlighter, blushed cheeks, glossy lips and perfect brows.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 7 Powerful Ways To Fix BROKEN Relationship