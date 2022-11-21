Sunny Leone is a Shimmery Mermaid

Sunny Leone shines and sparkles in gorgeous blue cut-out dress

21 Nov, 2022

Onam Gupta

Sunny Leone is an absolute beauty

Sunny is all decked up as a mermaid and made her fans drool

21 Nov, 2022

Sunny Leone is an epitome of grace

The gown featured dramatic long sleeves with turtle-neck details

21 Nov, 2022

Sunny Leone impresses fashion police

Sunny Leone played muse to ace fashion designer Michael Cinco

21 Nov, 2022

Sunny Leone looks ravishing

Sunny Leone opts for subtle glam look

21 Nov, 2022

Sunny Leone looks ravishing

Sunny Leone poses with style and flaunts her toned legs.

21 Nov, 2022

Sunny Leone looks enchanting

Sunny Leone wore her tresses into messy ponytail.

21 Nov, 2022

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Most T20 International Centuries By Players Among Test Playing Nations

 Find Out More