Sunny Leone fashion choices often reflect a subtle and elegant tone.

20 Aug, 2023

Onam Gupta

Recently, with absolute sheer elegance, Sunny made sure to make heads turn in an off-shoulder embellished top and flared pants.

Sunny Leone impresses fashion police with her latest set of pictures

Sunny Leone's barely pink off-shoulder top has a round neckline and crystal pink embroidery.

For glam picks, the actress opted for subtle eyeshadow, dazzling highlighter, nude lip shade, perfect brows and glossy lips

Sunny leone stylishly poses for the photoshoot

She let her outfit do all the sparkles and just opted for silver hoops and statement earrings.

