Sunny Leone fashion choices often reflect a subtle and elegant tone.
Recently, with absolute sheer elegance, Sunny made sure to make heads turn in an off-shoulder embellished top and flared pants.
Sunny Leone impresses fashion police with her latest set of pictures
Sunny Leone's barely pink off-shoulder top has a round neckline and crystal pink embroidery.
For glam picks, the actress opted for subtle eyeshadow, dazzling highlighter, nude lip shade, perfect brows and glossy lips
Sunny leone stylishly poses for the photoshoot
She let her outfit do all the sparkles and just opted for silver hoops and statement earrings.
