Sunny Leone recently made a striking appearance at the premiere of her film Kennedy during the Jio MAMI Film Festival in Mumbai 2023
Sunny Leone stole the spotlight in a stunning lilac halter-neck gown complemented by a cape
Sunny's outfit is from the shelves of fashion designer Najwa Alfadhli
Sunny Leone graced the event in a drool-worthy gown styled by celebrity stylist Chandani Mehta
For glam picks, Sunny Leone opted for light purple eyeshadow, elegant winged eyeliner, heavy mascara on lashes, beaming highlighter and glossy lips.
Sunny Leone took away our breath in a lilac halter-neck gown, paired with a voluminous cape.
While sharing pictures on gram, Sunny Leone captioned it, "Amazing night at the Mumbai Premiere of Kennedy"
For accessories, Sunny Leone chose to wear some statement rings and beautiful flower-shaped studs
